In the 37th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by analyst Musi Matlaba and Setswana commentator Tshepo Maimane.
Matlaba and Maimane discussed what it will take for Mamelodi Sundowns to defend their Betway Premiership title and what Orlando Pirates must do to finally win the league again after last doing so in 2012.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | What Pirates must do to usurp Premiership from Sundowns
Also discussed was how taking part in the Champions League will affect Pirates in the bread and butter business of the Premiership.
The pair shared their opinions on the threat of teams like Stellenbosch FC, SuperSport United and Cape Town City and also put the spotlight on players who may shine during the campaign.
