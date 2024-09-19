In a statement that will set tongues wagging, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is of the opinion that local transfer figures must be made public.
Local transfer figures have always been shrouded in secrecy, but a recent revelation by football transfer marketplace website transferroom.com disclosed that Sundowns’ Brazilian import Arthur Sales was bought for a reported and record breaking R62m.
Mngqithi said he didn’t know how much was paid for Sales — and by making the statement, he’s not questioning the decisions taken by the club. “On the issue of transfers, I am not somebody who likes secrets. I am that type of person because I don't think it helps much when you’re trying to conceal the truth but it comes out anyway,” he said as Sundowns prepare for the second leg of the Champions League final preliminary match against Mbabane Swallows at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
“Probably that’s where the damage happens, but if we are honest and upfront about everything, just like it happens all over the world, we don’t have to answer afterwards because answers are already there.”
‘Come clean’: Downs coach Mngqithi says it’s about time local transfer figures are made public
‘Revealing figures may help expose clubs that underpay professional players’
Sports reporter
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
In a statement that will set tongues wagging, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is of the opinion that local transfer figures must be made public.
Local transfer figures have always been shrouded in secrecy, but a recent revelation by football transfer marketplace website transferroom.com disclosed that Sundowns’ Brazilian import Arthur Sales was bought for a reported and record breaking R62m.
Mngqithi said he didn’t know how much was paid for Sales — and by making the statement, he’s not questioning the decisions taken by the club. “On the issue of transfers, I am not somebody who likes secrets. I am that type of person because I don't think it helps much when you’re trying to conceal the truth but it comes out anyway,” he said as Sundowns prepare for the second leg of the Champions League final preliminary match against Mbabane Swallows at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
“Probably that’s where the damage happens, but if we are honest and upfront about everything, just like it happens all over the world, we don’t have to answer afterwards because answers are already there.”
Mngqithi said revealing figures may help to expose clubs that underpay professional players. “I know sometimes it could cause issues in the changeroom and all that. I always tell players that your biggest opportunity is when you have to sign a contract because you must do the best you can to get what you think you deserve,” he said.
“If you don’t fight at that time of contract negotiations and Thapelo [Morena] comes and fights to get what he thinks he deserves, you can’t come back to say ‘I don’t think Thapelo deserves R2’ while you asked for five cents.
“I don’t want to get deeper into that but the truth on this matter of contracts is that I wouldn’t want things to be hidden. I would really love for everything to be open so we know who is earning what.
“That will also help other players who are somewhat cheated, where you find a PSL player earning R5,000 or R10,000. If this thing is in the public domain, every club will try to compete to be at a certain decent level in terms of figures.”
Sundowns settle nerves with uninspiring win over SuperSport
Speaking specifically on Sales, Mngqithi said he doesdidn’t care how much the Brazilian was bought for. “I don’t know how much he earns and how much he was bought for, and I don’t even care because it will end up affecting me sometimes. I prefer not to get into other people’s issues.
“If I know how much he was bought for, I will start to think maybe if this money was given to me I will buy a Villa and a farm somewhere. But I do not want to question the decisions of those who lead me. One thing I have is this club is run by intelligent and successful people and I don’t think they will do anything that does not make sense.
“As to whether it will affect his [Sales'] performance, I do not know. What I have seen is that he is a committed footballer, he gives his best and he is a good footballer and he will definitely help us. As for the rest of the other stuff, it will be to like other people’s issues and am not into that.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos