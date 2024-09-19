Swallows, Police, Leopards aim to end Border trophy drought in Gold Cup

The story of Ducats Young Leopards’ success in the past two seasons will continue in the Gold Cup, as they will be making their debut.
Swallows, East London Police and Young Leopards will carry the hopes of the Border region this weekend in SA’s biggest club rugby competition, the African Rainbow Community Gold Cup.
Since the formation of the competition in 2013, no Border team has won the competition.
This weekend, the three clubs, who qualified by being the top-ranked teams in the Border Super League (top-flight), will endeavour to change the region’s fortunes in the competition.
First up will be Eastern Cape Super 14 and Super League champions Police against Capital Legacy Crusaders RC at Police Park on Saturday (3.30pm).
Police made the top 16 in the 2023 competition and will want to better the performances from 12 months ago.
But first on the list of opponents will be the men from north Durban, who are no slouches and recently won the Peter Taylor Cup.
Though Police have made Police Park a fortress in the past 18 months, they will be wary of their recent form.
BCM and Lovedale both face must-win games in BRU Top Ten
In the past month, Yongama Mkaza’s men’s performances have dipped slightly, which saw them knocked out of the domestic Border Rugby Brutten Top Ten competition in the group stages.
Swallows will make their return to the competition after a five-year absence when they travel away to Verwoerdpark and face Kimberley Rugby Club.
In their last edition in 2019, Mdantsane’s Swallows punched above their weight and finished second in the group with 11 points behind Rustenburg Impala, who topped it with 15.
They went on to beat Naka Bulls in the quarterfinals before losing to Durbanville Bellville in the semifinals.
They will want to emulate that team of half a decade ago and have form on their side.
In the domestic top ten competition, they have been a force to be reckoned with and will aim to continue their form in knockout competitions.
Eastern Cape champions Police knocked out of BRU Top Ten
The story of Ducats Young Leopards’ success in the past two seasons will continue in the Gold Cup, as they will be making their debut.
Phakamani “Larkam” Moni’s charges will meet 2023 runners-up College Rovers on Sunday (3pm) at Hollywoodbets Kings Park 3 in Durban.
The knockout-style tournament — based on the same format as the FA Cup in English soccer — will be staged over five weekends.
The round of 32 and round of 16 will be contested within the respective North and South sections.
From the quarterfinals onwards, the best of the north will face the best from the south, with the final scheduled for October 7.
Saturday’s Gold Cup fixtures: Centurion vs Rovers Rugby Club, Northam Rhinos vs Bloemfontein Collegians, Randfontein vs Sasol, Northam Wolves vs NWU Rugby, Tuine RC vs Welkom Rovers, Louis Trichardt vs Bloemfontein Police, Pirates vs VR Cargo Barberton, Sibanye-Stillwater vs Springs, Naka Bulls vs Sishen, Rovers vs Young Leopards, Groot-Brak RFC vs Robertson Town, Helderberg RFC vs Kruisfontein United, Kimberley RC vs Swallows, East London Police vs Crusaders, Heidelberg vs Safcol, Gardens vs Hamiltons.
