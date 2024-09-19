The PSL first posted tickets were available at various outlets and online at Ticketpro at 10.35am.
Tickets for Pirates-Stellenbosch MTN8 final sell out in four hours
Digital Sports Editor
Image: PSL/X
Tickets for the the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on October 5 have sold out within four hours of going on sale.
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced the lightning-quick sell-out on its social media platforms on Thursday.
“MTN8 final tickets sold out within four hours,” the PSL posted on X just after 3.30pm.
The PSL first posted tickets were available at various outlets and online at Ticketpro at 10.35am.
Most tickets are sure to have been bought by Pirates fans.
Bucs have won four of the past five domestic cups under Spaniard Jose Riveiro — the MTN8 twice and Nedbank Cup twice. Stellenbosch won the other cup, last season's Carling Knockout.
Pirates' bright start to the season is sure to have boosted interest in the final as they aim to become the first side to win the top eight competition three times in a row.
