Chippa sweat over Jali’s fitness for Richards Bay clash

If he recovers in time, veteran midfielder could give Chilli Boys the edge in East London showdown against Natal Rich Boys

By ANATHI WULASHE - 20 September 2024

Chippa United are on tenterhooks over the availability of veteran midfielder Andile Jali for their Betway Premiership match against Richards Bay at the Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday (8pm)...

