While two-time World Cup champion Makazole Mapimpi will be bumping off tackles in Argentina for the Boks in the Rugby Championship, thousands of kilometres away at the Mdantsane NU1 Sport Grounds his foundation will host its inaugural tournament aimed at unearthing talent in the region.
The Makazole Mapimpi Foundation Heritage Tournament, partnered by Mercedes-Benz SA, will start on Saturday and finish on Sunday afternoon.
It will see former Varsity Shield champions Fort Hare Blues and Border Super and Premier League teams such as Berlin Tigers, Swallows, Ncera Leopards, Fort Beaufort United, Wallabies, Breakers, Buffalo Rugby Club, Moonlight and Ntlaza Lions, together with Hungry Lion, Sunrise, Strongwave, Young Bears and Northam Rhinos, clash for the honours.
Prize-money will comprise R50,000 for the champions, R25,000 for the runners-up, R10,000 for third place, R5,000 for fourth place and a R5,000 prize for the Shield Cup winners.
Mapimpi heritage extravaganza to take Mdantsane by storm
Image: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG
While two-time World Cup champion Makazole Mapimpi will be bumping off tackles in Argentina for the Boks in the Rugby Championship, thousands of kilometres away at the Mdantsane NU1 Sport Grounds his foundation will host its inaugural tournament aimed at unearthing talent in the region.
The Makazole Mapimpi Foundation Heritage Tournament, partnered by Mercedes-Benz SA, will start on Saturday and finish on Sunday afternoon.
It will see former Varsity Shield champions Fort Hare Blues and Border Super and Premier League teams such as Berlin Tigers, Swallows, Ncera Leopards, Fort Beaufort United, Wallabies, Breakers, Buffalo Rugby Club, Moonlight and Ntlaza Lions, together with Hungry Lion, Sunrise, Strongwave, Young Bears and Northam Rhinos, clash for the honours.
Prize-money will comprise R50,000 for the champions, R25,000 for the runners-up, R10,000 for third place, R5,000 for fourth place and a R5,000 prize for the Shield Cup winners.
SA rejoices as Bok coach reveals Makazole Mapimpi's wife having a baby
“This tournament is significant as it fosters unity and resilience within our community,” the foundation said in a statement.
“Rugby is more than just a game; it symbolises teamwork and shared values.
“By hosting this event, we aim to harness the spirit of rugby to celebrate the diverse cultural richness that defines us.
“The tournament provides players with opportunities to actively participate in rugby, enhancing their skills and love for the game.
“By ensuring that the sport remains vibrant and accessible in rural areas, we are committed to nurturing talent and maintaining the rich rugby tradition within our community.
“We are delighted to confirm the participation of several teams, adding to the excitement of the tournament.
“Over the two days, attendees can look forward to an electrifying lineup of rugby matches, alongside kids’ games throughout the event.”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos