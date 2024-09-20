It will be a fierce battle when the Springboks face Argentina at Estadio Unico Madre Ciudades in Santiago del Estero during their Castle Lager Rugby Championship clash on Saturday.
The World Champions will go into the game having made 10 changes to the squad which won 18-12 against New Zealand in Cape Town earlier this month.
Lukhanyo Am and hooker Malcolm Marx will take the spotlight as they will be part of the starting line-up.
Ox Nché, Handré Pollard and Jesse Kriel are among the players who retain their spots in the starting line-up led by captain Salmaan Moerat.
POLL | Will the Boks beat Argentina away to clinch the Rugby Championship?
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images
It will be a fierce battle when the Springboks face Argentina at Estadio Unico Madre Ciudades in Santiago del Estero during their Castle Lager Rugby Championship clash on Saturday.
The World Champions will go into the game having made 10 changes to the squad which won 18-12 against New Zealand in Cape Town earlier this month.
Lukhanyo Am and hooker Malcolm Marx will take the spotlight as they will be part of the starting line-up.
Ox Nché, Handré Pollard and Jesse Kriel are among the players who retain their spots in the starting line-up led by captain Salmaan Moerat.
Coach Rassie Erasmus believes his team is up for the challenge.
“Our players understand the importance of the match in every respect, and one could see from our training sessions in Stellenbosch they are switched on and ready to give their all as this match is important for both teams,” Erasmus said earlier this week.
Argentina will not be an easy opponent at home. They beat Australia 67-27 on September 7 at the Brigadier General Estanislao Lopez Stadium.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos