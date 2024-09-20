Sport

Sipho Mbule joins Sekhukhune on loan from Sundowns

21 September 2024
Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports reporter
Coach Lehlohonolo Seema welcomes Sipho Mbule to Sekhukhune United after joining on loan.
ALL SMILES: Coach Lehlohonolo Seema welcomes Sipho Mbule to Sekhukhune United after joining on loan.
Image: Sekhukhune United

Sekhukhune United have announced the signing of midfielder Sipho Mbule on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns. 

Mbule has already linked up with his new teammates in Polokwane where they are preparing for the second leg of their Caf Confederation Cup preliminary clash against CD Lunda Sul of Angola. 

Babina Noko are looking to overturn a deficit as they lost 1-0 in the first leg away from home last weekend and progress to the next round of the competition. 

Mbule, who failed to secure regular football with the Brazilians, will add creative spark to the Sekhukhune midfield which has the likes of Jamie Webber, Relebogile Mokhuoane, Tshepo Mokoane and Vusimuzi Mncube. 

