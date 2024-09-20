Babina Noko are looking to overturn a deficit as they lost 1-0 in the first leg away from home last weekend and progress to the next round of the competition.
Mbule, who failed to secure regular football with the Brazilians, will add creative spark to the Sekhukhune midfield which has the likes of Jamie Webber, Relebogile Mokhuoane, Tshepo Mokoane and Vusimuzi Mncube.
Sipho Mbule joins Sekhukhune on loan from Sundowns
Sports reporter
Image: Sekhukhune United
Sekhukhune United have announced the signing of midfielder Sipho Mbule on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns.
Mbule has already linked up with his new teammates in Polokwane where they are preparing for the second leg of their Caf Confederation Cup preliminary clash against CD Lunda Sul of Angola.
