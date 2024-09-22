Chippa forced to rotate squad members after win against Richards Bay

The Eastern Cape franchise have been forced to play four matches in 12 days, against Pirates last Wednesday, Richards Bay on Saturday, and now Sekhukhune this coming midweek and then TS Galaxy on Sunday.
Forced to opt for a 60%-fit Andile Jali for the Richards Bay clash, Kopo had already made some forced changes with the introduction of Azola Ntsabo and Aviwe Maqokozo.
“We have to make some changes,” Kopo said, his face etched with stress.
“With the schedule we have to rotate the players and the quality we have bought in we think we have the bench now.”
Chippa are yet to utilise winger Aphelele Teto, Siphelo Baloni, Samkelo Jali, Sifiso Mazibuko at full capacity.
Kopo continued to hail veteran midfielder Jali’s role in the team despite him being not being fully fit.
Kopo and his assistant Thabo September opted for Jali’s services again even though he suffered a hamstring injury on Wednesday night against Pirates.
“I said on Wednesday that the league is going to be tough. Andile plays a massive role in this team.
“You can see his confidence on the ball, football arrogance and guidance of the young players.
“Yes, he is not 100%, but he is cooking the times we need him to do.
“We will have to manage him because he is a very important cog in how we play.”
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix
Chippa United's new signings will be brought in to steady the ship in the coming week as the club finds itself in a tight situation.
The club have been forced to dig deep into their enervated squad and make wholesale changes to their starting lineups.
This was revealed by enigmatic Chippa mentor Kwanele Kopo after their 1-0 Betway Premiership victory over Richards Bay on a mudbath Buffalo City Stadium pitch in East London on Saturday evening.
The win was the first three-pointer of the season for the Eastern Cape franchise and the first win under the Kopo regime as sole head coach.
After the disappointment of last Wednesday at Orlando Stadium where the Chilli Boys went down 2-1 to Orlando Pirates in their league opener, Kopo made it clear in the build-up to the Richards Bay game that they would push hard for the win.
It wasn't pretty but Chippa won the game courtesy of a freak own goal by Richards Bay striker Thabiso Kumumela.
According to Kopo, the win gave the team some much-needed relief from the excessively packed schedule.
