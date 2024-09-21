This new development will be regarded as a natural and expected progression in his burgeoning career.
Gqeberha's Moodley signs to compete in Moto3 next year
Image: FACEBOOK
Gqeberha's Ruche Moodley's motorcycling career received a significant shot in the arm on Saturday when it was announced he would compete in the Moto3 World Championship in 2025.
BOÉ Motorsports said on Saturday afternoon they had signed the 17-year-old rising star as one of their riders for next season.
Moodley has made a name for himself on the international Red Bull Rookie Cup Championship circuit and his exploits did not go unnoticed with BOÉ Motorsports realising his obvious potential.
Moodley, 17, recently completed his third and final year in the Red Bull Rookie Cup series, earning a ninth-place finish overall.
This new development will be regarded as a natural and expected progression in his burgeoning career.
Last week, teenage Algoa Motorsport Club biking sensation Dylan Grobler was invited to participate in the trials to secure qualification for the international Red Bull Rookie Cup Championship, the same series Moodley was involved in.
The trials take place in Spain from September 29 to October 2, where Grobler, 16, will be up against the best junior riders from more than 38 countries vying for a sought-after ride in the Rookie Cup, which is a highly competitive driving academy.
Now in its 19th year, the series sees the top 26 young riders from around the globe battle it out on seven of Europe’s classic racetracks and is considered to be the best stepping stone to Moto GP racing.
Grobler is the second local Algoa Motorsport Club rider to receive an invitation to take part in the prestigious championship after Moodley.
