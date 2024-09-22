Markram gives Proteas a boost with match winning half-century in final ODI

He and Tristan Stubbs, who struggled with the surface and the accuracy of the Afghanistan bowling shared a partnership of 90 runs to finish off the match. The duo came together at 80/3, after the dismissal of the out of form Reeza Hendricks, who top edged a pull after scoring 18 off 31 balls.

Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi had shared a first wicket partnership of 40, with neither appearing uncomfortable against the Afghanistan bowling. They had rested Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi, who’d taken half of the SA wickets in the first two matches, and that pair’s absence was certainly felt, even though the target was a modest one.

When Stubbs arrived at the crease, there was certainly a chance that Afghanistan could have caused another batting collapse like they did on Friday, but Stubbs stood firm, finishing on 26 not out. The fact that he faced 42 balls illustrated how hard he found the conditions, but his willingness to fight will stand him in good stead.

Afghanistan’s innings was dominated by the brilliant Ramanullah Gurbaz, who made 89 off only 94 balls.

But unlike last Friday’s second match, Gurbaz’s teammates weren’t able to stick with him and the lack of partnerships was one of the areas that proved costly for the Afghanistanis.