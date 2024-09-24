The Border club rugby Gold Cup hoodoo struck again at the weekend, with three teams — Swallows, EL Police and Young Leopards — being put to the sword in the first round of the national knockout competition.
Hard luck for trio of Border clubs in Gold Cup
EP teams also fall at the first hurdle in national rugby competition
The Border club rugby Gold Cup hoodoo struck again at the weekend, with three teams — Swallows, EL Police and Young Leopards — being put to the sword in the first round of the national knockout competition.
Since the formation of the competition in 2013, no team from the region has ever won the tournament.
Eastern Cape champions East London Police were the first ones to suffer the axe.
At a packed Police Park, the Bobbies fans were silenced as their team were beaten 57-30 by Northwood Crusaders.
By halftime, the men from Durban had opened up a lead of 21-15.
This means that Police’s dreams of a treble for the year have been shattered.
Mdantsane Swallows, who have made it a habit of working their way up into being contenders in big tournaments, were knocked out by Kimberley Rugby Club.
Swallows have been the most successful Border team in the Gold Cup.
They were making their return to the biggest club competition in the country since last appearing in 2019.
In front of their home fans, the men from the city of diamonds ran out 38-29 winners after leading 21-12 at the break.
Swallows must now shift their focus to the local Brutten Top Ten competition to boost their chances of silverware. They are in the semifinals of this competition,
On Sunday, Young Leopards were beaten by College Rovers in Durban.
Neighbours Eastern Province suffered the same pain as Border.
Despite brave showings, EP’s top club teams Gardens and Kruisfontein United both fell at the first hurdle.
Backed by a capacity home crowd in Kariega, Gardens were pipped 38-31 by former Gold Cup champions Hamiltons and Humansdorp’s Kruisfontein went down 43-22 against Helderberg in Somerset West.
Hopes had been high that the EP teams would advance to the round of 16 to showcase EP’s club talent at a national level.
It was not to be as Gardens and Kruisfontein were found wanting in a knockout tournament which is run along the same lines as the FA Cup soccer tournament in England.
The match at the Charles Morkel Stadium was a special occasion for Kruisfontein, who were making their Gold Cup debut.
Gardens, who had previously played in the 2008 and 2019 tournaments, will have to go back to the drawing board after Saturday’s heartbreaking loss.
Gardens, who led 17-14 at halftime, were courageous in defeat and can hold their heads high despite the loss in front of their fanatical fans. — Additional reporting by George Byron
