Sport

Chippa out to shoot down Rockets

Chilli Boys are looking to build on winning momentum at home by taking all three points against TS Galaxy, coach Kopo says

Premium
27 September 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United will be looking to continue with their winning momentum at home when they host TS Galaxy in a Betway Premiership fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday (3pm)...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

The future of work is global, and South Africa is ready to take its place on ...
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Bongani Ndulula on why he has fallen out of love with the ...