Team eThekwini win SA bodyboarding champs in Port Alfred

De Pontes came up a second and third time to the prize-giving table to receive his award for winning the Masters SABA award for drop knee and for coming third in the Masters final.
“I’m very proud that I got that far ... I am very proud that I got through because we had some good riders out there,” De Pontes said.
“The conditions out there were quite good because the wind was helping the waves maintain their shape, so we had better and longer rides.”
Taylor Halse (U14 juniors) from Nelson Mandela Bay made it a hat-trick of titles when he won the U14 junior title for the third consecutive year, while Clinton Millard — a former SA Bodyboarding champ — also competing for the team, picked up his first title in 19 years by winning the Masters division (over 40).
Delport, who on Thursday had to be at her best in her individual finals heat against teammate Caitlin Steenkamp, (second), Lezandre Wolmarans (Cape Winelands) and Vashti Craig (Eden) as the southwester pounded the ocean, was overjoyed about contributing to her team’s success.
Men’s Pro champion Aden Kleve of Cape Town, surfing in his finals heat on Wednesday at the Guido’s side of the beach, overcame some of the roughest conditions some said they had experienced as the easterlies lashed violently against the pier only to “refract” to form “second” waves.
Though heart-stopping out in the ocean, it made for spectacular rides as Teegan Coulonval (Cape Winelands second), Victor Holloway, (Cape Winelands third) and Hugo Naude (Eden fourth) could not match the 13.17 tallied by Kleve.
As if that wasn’t enough for the Capetonian, he went on to win the drop knee division.
The men’s 21-years-and-older division was won by Roland Jack (Cape Winelands), followed by Kade Howorth (Eden), Bart Larter (Cape Town) and St John Calitz (CTB), while in the juniors, ages 15 to 17, Hugo Naude (Eden) showed why bodyboarding’s future was in good hands, winning against Mika Justino (eThekwini) and John Krige of Cape Town.
Click here for the full list of results.
Talk of the Town
Team eThekwini win SA bodyboarding champs in Port Alfred
KZN outfit pick up hat-trick of titles
Image: MARK CARRELS
A determined eThekwini unit prevailed in testing conditions at Port Alfred’s West Beach to be crowned team champions at the 37th SA Bodyboarding Championships.
The KwaZulu-Natal unit picked up a hat-trick of titles, winning the “spirit of championship” trophy and team captain Tracy Delport bagging the women’s title at the event on Thursday.
These accolades earned the spirited group the prestigious Fishman Trophy, which they managed to win back from Cape Town’s grasp.
eThekwini bodyboarding was a dominant outfit at the championships until Cape Town Bodyboarding turned the tables and won the championships over the last two years.
Nelson Mandela Bay Bodyboarding ended fifth, but were buoyed by the success of Ashley De Pontes, who won the SA Bodyboarding Association (SABA) trophy (Masters) for picking up the most points in the association’s tournaments this season.
Hero bodyboarder saves four in Port Alfred
De Pontes came up a second and third time to the prize-giving table to receive his award for winning the Masters SABA award for drop knee and for coming third in the Masters final.
“I’m very proud that I got that far ... I am very proud that I got through because we had some good riders out there,” De Pontes said.
“The conditions out there were quite good because the wind was helping the waves maintain their shape, so we had better and longer rides.”
Taylor Halse (U14 juniors) from Nelson Mandela Bay made it a hat-trick of titles when he won the U14 junior title for the third consecutive year, while Clinton Millard — a former SA Bodyboarding champ — also competing for the team, picked up his first title in 19 years by winning the Masters division (over 40).
Delport, who on Thursday had to be at her best in her individual finals heat against teammate Caitlin Steenkamp, (second), Lezandre Wolmarans (Cape Winelands) and Vashti Craig (Eden) as the southwester pounded the ocean, was overjoyed about contributing to her team’s success.
Men’s Pro champion Aden Kleve of Cape Town, surfing in his finals heat on Wednesday at the Guido’s side of the beach, overcame some of the roughest conditions some said they had experienced as the easterlies lashed violently against the pier only to “refract” to form “second” waves.
Though heart-stopping out in the ocean, it made for spectacular rides as Teegan Coulonval (Cape Winelands second), Victor Holloway, (Cape Winelands third) and Hugo Naude (Eden fourth) could not match the 13.17 tallied by Kleve.
As if that wasn’t enough for the Capetonian, he went on to win the drop knee division.
The men’s 21-years-and-older division was won by Roland Jack (Cape Winelands), followed by Kade Howorth (Eden), Bart Larter (Cape Town) and St John Calitz (CTB), while in the juniors, ages 15 to 17, Hugo Naude (Eden) showed why bodyboarding’s future was in good hands, winning against Mika Justino (eThekwini) and John Krige of Cape Town.
Click here for the full list of results.
Talk of the Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos