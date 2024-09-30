Sport Editors Choice

POLL | What do you think about the officiating of the Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs game?

By TIMESLIVE - 30 September 2024
Ranga Chivaviro of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates after scoring a goal during the Betway Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on September 28 in Johannesburg.
Ranga Chivaviro of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates after scoring a goal during the Betway Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on September 28 in Johannesburg.
Image: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs' 2-1 Betway Premiership defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday left fans complaining about the decisions by match officials. 

Many Amakhosi fans walked away from FNB Stadium feeling “robbed” and disappointed in what they argue should have been a different outcome against the Brazilians, saying Chiefs at least deserved a draw.

Downs' winning goal by Iqraam Rayners has been criticised, deemed to have been the fruit of an offside pass from Lucas Ribeiro. In the last minutes of the game Amakhosi midfielder Edson Castillo scored but the goal was ruled offside by referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa.

Among the decisions that angered Chiefs' fans was when Rayners scored Downs' second goal, as it was argued Ribeiro was  in an offside position in the build-up to scoring.

The decision that rankled Chiefs fans most, resulting in plastic missiles being thrown onto the pitch, was when Castillo looked to have equalised for Chiefs with a last-gasp strike, but Gasa overruled the goal, pointing to an infringement by Chiefs defender Inácio Miguel on Mosa Lebusa before the ball reached  the Venezuelan midfielder. TV replays seemed to confirm the foul, though debate has raged about the extent of the contact.

This upset Chiefs fans, including some politicians.

While debate about refereeing decisions continues to dominate the headlines, the implementation of video assistant referee in South African football is in the spotlight again. 

