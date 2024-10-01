AmaZulu part ways with coach Pablo Franco Martin

“AmaZulu have decided to part was with head coach Pablo Franco Martin and assistant Aitor van den Brule,” Usuthu said.

“We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to both Martin and Van den Brule for their contributions during the last 15 months at the helm of the team.

“The dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed and we appreciate all the effort the have put into their roles. We wish them the best in their future endeavours and extend our warmest regards as they move forward in their careers.”