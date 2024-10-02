He bounced back well for the DP World Lions in the domestic T20 Challenge, finishing as that competition’s third highest run-scorer, with his unbeaten 73 in the final, proving vital in helping the Lions annex the title.
Given how well MI Cape Town’s two openers Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton performed last summer, splashing that amount of money on another top order player seems silly. MI Cape Town’s coach Robin Peterson said it was Hendricks’ experience that made him an attractive option.
Colin Ingram will also provide a veteran presence, most likely in the middle order, where Cape Town are well stocked with Ben Stokes and Dewald Brevis providing firepower in that part of their team.
Cape Town will open the tournament against the defending champions in Gqeberha on January 9. The final will be played at the Wanderers on February 8.
“I think all six teams look very strong,” said Betway SA20 league commissioner Graeme Smith. “From a league perspective we want to see all six squads competitive. It’s a nice mix of quality South Africans and superb international names that have joined us for Season 3.”
Hendricks secures princely sum in move to MI Cape Town in SA20
Sports reporter
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
While Reeza Hendricks raked in the big bucks, it was the “bargain” acquisition of West Indies fast bowling starlet Shamar Joseph by Durban Super Giants that may prove the most significant for the third season of the SA20.
Joseph cost just R425,000 at Tuesday night’s mini auction, mainly because there could be doubts about his availability for all of the tournament. The West Indies play two Tests in Pakistan from January 16 to 28, which could mean Joseph only plays the latter stages of the tournament.
Still, he could be the weapon the Durban team needs to wrest the trophy from the grasp of two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The Super Giants, who finished as runners up last season, appear to have the most balanced squad, with Joseph joining a seam bowling unit that includes England veteran Chris Woakes, Australian Marcus Stoinis, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder and Dwaine Pretorius.
The batting is topped by Quinton de Kock, Kane Williamson and the thunderous power of Heinrich Klaasen, with Keshav Maharaj again leading the side.
Richard Gleeson made a big money move from the Super Giants to the Sunrisers for R2.3m, boosting the team’s strong English contingent which includes Tom Abell, Craig Overton, Liam Dawson and top order batter Zak Crawley.
Hendricks’ R4.3m price tag, which MI Cape Town met at the auction after a bidding battle with Pretoria Capitals, comes as a surprise given his struggles in the past 12 months. Until his two half centuries for the Proteas against Ireland last week Hendricks had made just one 50 this year at international level and his performances in last season’s SA20 were below the standard he set previously.
He scored 172 runs in 11 innings for the Joburg Super Kings, making just one 50, and though he wasn’t solely responsible for JSK’s generally poor batting, the franchise released him after last season’s tournament.
He bounced back well for the DP World Lions in the domestic T20 Challenge, finishing as that competition’s third highest run-scorer, with his unbeaten 73 in the final, proving vital in helping the Lions annex the title.
Given how well MI Cape Town’s two openers Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton performed last summer, splashing that amount of money on another top order player seems silly. MI Cape Town’s coach Robin Peterson said it was Hendricks’ experience that made him an attractive option.
Colin Ingram will also provide a veteran presence, most likely in the middle order, where Cape Town are well stocked with Ben Stokes and Dewald Brevis providing firepower in that part of their team.
Cape Town will open the tournament against the defending champions in Gqeberha on January 9. The final will be played at the Wanderers on February 8.
“I think all six teams look very strong,” said Betway SA20 league commissioner Graeme Smith. “From a league perspective we want to see all six squads competitive. It’s a nice mix of quality South Africans and superb international names that have joined us for Season 3.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos