SA U-20 side on the verge of qualifying for Afcon
Win against Comoros puts coach Raymond Mdaka's team in the semifinals against Angola, where another victory will secure U-20 Nations Cup place
South Africa are on the verge of qualifying for the 2025 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
Amajita beat Comoros 2-0 in their Cosafa/Afcon U-20 qualifiers match in Mozambique on Tuesday to book a place in the semifinals stage Angola on Thursday where victory will take them to U-20 Afcon next year.
South Africa ended Group C with a full compliment of nine points after their win over Comoros that was secured through goals from Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Siyabonga Mabena and a late strike by Ofentse Kgosana of Kaizer Chiefs.
The other semifinal will be between Zimbabwe and Zambia.
South Africa's coach, Raymond Mdaka, said they are confident of winning the clash against Angola and reaching the final to qualify for the U-20 Afcon.
“We have players we feel will be able to give us enough to be able to play against Angola on Thursday in the semifinal. We are confident and there won’t be an area of complacency from our side,” Mdaka said.
“We have explained the importance of this match to the players and everyone is ready to go.”
Mdaka was not entirely happy with is team's performance in the win over Comoros, but expects and improved display against Angola.
“It wasn't a game we normally play. We struggled a bit on our own, mostly because of the approach by opponents, which was very physical.”
Mdaka said the technical team has been trying to manage a squad that includes former SuperSport star Shandre Campbell — who signed for Club Brugge's academy, Club NXT, in June — as they have tried to ensure everyone gets game time.
“We are trying by all means keep momentum while trying to manage players. We have three goalkeepers and we are left with 17 infield players.
“It becomes a challenge in terms of managing them but at the same time you go to that kind of game and you don’t want them to drop their heads and allow complacency. We want everyone to get a chance while trying to balance the situation on the field.
“The most challenging area is at the back because we don't have enough numbers and also the red card that we got from Lazola Maku. It was not deliberate because there is no player who will just go out there to get a red card.
“Having said that, it is a situation that is manageable. All the players are fine and we will have the strongest team that will put up for the semifinal.
“The semis are equal to the final because if we win there we have already qualified for the U-20 Afcon.”