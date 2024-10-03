Salah will always score goals, says Liverpool boss Slot; Villa stun Bayern

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was not the least bit surprised by the superb performance of Mohamed Salah in their 2-0 Champions League victory over Bologna on Wednesday.

Salah set up Alexis Mac Allister's goal with a pinpoint cross and then bagged his own with a rocket to the top corner for an astounding 49th goal in the Champions League.

It was Salah's third goal in his last three games, which came on the back of a three-game mini drought.

“Before [last week's League Cup win over West Ham United], Mo played three games without scoring a goal. So it is in football, it can happen that sometimes in three games, you score one or you don't score,” Slot said.

“But these players, like Mo, they will always score their goals if you just keep playing them.”