“Seshnie also got a good run in the Pakistan series, which was great exposure for her, so now there are a few options we can choose from.”
Asked if they could deliver another good run to the later rounds of the tournament, Wolvaardt believed the hard work and planning that had gone into the last few months would bring rewards.
“We are a very talented group of players, we’ve had a few ups and downs in recent times, but I would like to think we have put in a lot of good, hard work [and] have a lot of really clear plans heading into this World Cup.
“Hopefully, we are peaking at the right time and if we all can play our best cricket, I think we stand a really good chance [of another good run in the competition],” Wolvaardt said.
Reflecting on their batting performances in the two warm-up matches against New Zealand and India, the opening batter was not overly concerned with how those innings played out.
“It was not an ideal way to start our two warm-up games in that manner, but that is just what they were, warm-up games.
“In both games, we weren’t playing our strongest XI, we were trying a few things here and there and weren’t playing our normal bowling attack either.
“I think we have had some fruitful conversations about those warm-up games, adapting to the slower conditions and perhaps we could have taken a few smarter options with the bat and will look to rectify that in the real game.
“Nothing really matches the energy of a World Cup match and I’m pretty sure everyone will be pumped up and give 120% out on the field,” she said.
Proteas squad: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu*, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon. Travelling Reserve: Miane Smit*.
* Uncapped
Proteas spin options hold key to success — Wolvaardt
Slow bowling shaping up nicely ahead of West Indies clash, says skipper
Image: MUZI NTOMBELA /BACKPAGEPIX
Having a variety of options will add a different dynamic to the Proteas bowling attack in conditions likely to offer something to the slow bowlers, captain Laura Wolvaardt said.
Wolvaardt leads her side into battle at a World Cup tournament for the first time when they face the West Indies in their opening encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Having trialled a few new options in the lead-up to the tournament, the skipper said their slow bowling stocks were shaping up nicely.
With the likes of Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus, Ayanda Hlubi and World Cup debutant Seshnie Naidu among the names to choose from, it will be interesting to see what combinations of spin they use.
“With Sune’s off-spin coming out really nicely, it’s something that we have perhaps been lacking in the past two years, having a regular [right] arm off-spinner that is in the side regularly,” Wolvaardt said.
“To have that option in the top four or five gives us a different dynamic if there are left-handers and helps a bit with matchups — previously we had just the two left-arm spinners and it makes things difficult with two left-hand batters because then it ends up in the batters arc.
Image: ROGER SEDRES/ /GALLO IMAGES
“Seshnie also got a good run in the Pakistan series, which was great exposure for her, so now there are a few options we can choose from.”
Asked if they could deliver another good run to the later rounds of the tournament, Wolvaardt believed the hard work and planning that had gone into the last few months would bring rewards.
“We are a very talented group of players, we’ve had a few ups and downs in recent times, but I would like to think we have put in a lot of good, hard work [and] have a lot of really clear plans heading into this World Cup.
“Hopefully, we are peaking at the right time and if we all can play our best cricket, I think we stand a really good chance [of another good run in the competition],” Wolvaardt said.
Reflecting on their batting performances in the two warm-up matches against New Zealand and India, the opening batter was not overly concerned with how those innings played out.
“It was not an ideal way to start our two warm-up games in that manner, but that is just what they were, warm-up games.
“In both games, we weren’t playing our strongest XI, we were trying a few things here and there and weren’t playing our normal bowling attack either.
“I think we have had some fruitful conversations about those warm-up games, adapting to the slower conditions and perhaps we could have taken a few smarter options with the bat and will look to rectify that in the real game.
“Nothing really matches the energy of a World Cup match and I’m pretty sure everyone will be pumped up and give 120% out on the field,” she said.
Proteas squad: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu*, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon. Travelling Reserve: Miane Smit*.
* Uncapped
Dercksen’s best blasts Proteas Women to T20 series win over Pakistan in Multan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos