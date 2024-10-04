Curtis Campher and Harry Tector added 37 runs for the third wicket before Williams found the outside edge of Campher’s bat with Ryan Rickelton completing the catch before Stephen Doheny fell a ball later, trapped leg before wicket for a golden duck.
Tristan Stubbs’ century, bowlers secure series win for Proteas over Ireland
Sports reporter
Image: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images
A maiden Tristan Stubbs century followed by clinical bowling performances broke the back of Ireland’s challenge as the Proteas claimed a 174-run victory and a series victory in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday night.
Williams claimed three wickets for 36 runs from five overs while Lungi Ngidi (2/38) and Bjorn Fortuin (2/36) grabbed two wickets each to restrict the opponents to 169 all out and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Earlier, a maiden ODI ton by Stubbs (112 not out) and a half-century by Kyle Verreynne (67) saw the Proteas post 343/4 in their 50 overs.
In pursuit of the mammoth 344-run winning target, the Irish were in all sorts of trouble on 50/5 at the end of the first power play.
Williams and Ngidi removed Andy Balbirnie (1) and skipper Paul Stirling (5) respectively before the former grabbed two wickets in consecutive deliveries.
Curtis Campher and Harry Tector added 37 runs for the third wicket before Williams found the outside edge of Campher's bat with Ryan Rickelton completing the catch before Stephen Doheny fell a ball later, trapped leg before wicket for a golden duck.
Ottniel Baartman removed Tector for 21, as Rickelton took his third catch of the innings before Andile Phehlukwayo grabbed the wicket of George Dockrell for 11 as the Irish slumped to 65/6.
Ireland lost their seventh wicket when Wiaan Mulder sent Mark Adair back to the dugout for 21 while Andy McBrine was trapped in front by left arm spinner Fortuin, before Ngidi dismissed Gavin Huey (23).
Tail-enders Graham Hume and Craig Young combined to put up a half century for the final wicket, taking their side past 160 but Fortuin claimed his second wicket to close out the innings.
Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Proteas openers Temba Bavuma and Rickelton started confidently as they raced to 68 without loss before Bavuma picked up an injury and retired hurt on 35.
Rickelton fell 10 runs later, scoring 40 from 39, when he chipped a delivery by Campher straight back to the bowler who completed a simple catch, with South Africa effectively on 78/2 in the 14th over.
Kyle Verreynne looked calm and composed as he and Rassie van der Dussen carried the Proteas past 100 and brought up a third-wicket partnership of 58 runs from 60 balls.
Van der Dussen lost his wicket when an under edge off Hoey ricocheted back onto his stumps, with 136 runs on the board and three batters back in the shed.
Verreynne and Stubbs went on to reach the 50-run mark in their respective innings, taking South Africa past 230.
The partnership, which yielded 103, ended when Verreynne ran past a McBrine delivery and was stumped by wicketkeeper Doheny for 67 runs including five fours.
Stubbs and Mulder brought up the third fifty partnership of the innings, off 44 balls, before Stubbs let loose, smashing Mark Adair for two sixes and a four to take South Africa past 300 while he moved into the 90s.
Stubbs reached a maiden ODI half-century off 75 balls including six fours and three sixes before Mulder fell for 43, ending their 92-run partnership as South Africa ended their innings seven runs short of the 350 mark.
