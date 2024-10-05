Chelsea not ready to compete with Man City and Arsenal, says Maresca

Chelsea are improving but the London side are not yet ready to compete with top Premier League clubs like Manchester City and Arsenal, manager Enzo Maresca said on Friday.

Chelsea, who finished sixth last season to miss out on the Champions League and 12th in 2022-23, are fourth in the table with 13 points from six games.

Maresca replaced Mauricio Pochettino in June and was tasked with returning Chelsea to the Champions League which they last won in 2021.

"I don't think we can compete with City and Arsenal. City have worked with the same manager for (nearly) nine years, Arsenal for five years," Maresca said ahead of Sunday's game against Nottingham Forest.

"If you want to compete, you need that time. It's a huge difference. I am convinced we cannot compete. The target is to improve and to get close slowly. We are not at this moment ready for that.