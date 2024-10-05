Stage set for MTN8 final between Pirates and Stellenbosch in Durban

“We are the away team at our own ‘home’ ground. We have played more games here at Moses Mabhida Stadium than at our own ground, so we have a feel of comfortability here. It has been a good stadium for us and hopefully that can continue,” said Barker.
There will be little or no room for error when Orlando Pirates take on Stellenbosch in their highly anticipated MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday (6pm).
There are subplots for both teams in this sold-out affair with the Buccaneers looking to achieve the unprecedented feat of lifting this trophy on three successive occasions.
Stellenbosch and their coach Steve Barker are going all out to win a second trophy for the club after lifting the Carling Knockout in December last year.
Barker said he will be banking on knowledge of the Durban venue as they started the season playing their Confederation Cup and early stages of MTN8 and also lifted the Carling Knockout there last year.
“We are the away team at our own ‘home’ ground. We have played more games here at Moses Mabhida Stadium than at our own ground, so we have a feel of comfortability here. It has been a good stadium for us and hopefully that can continue,” said Barker.
Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi noted Stellenbosch will be playing in familiar conditions giving them a slight advantage.
“They have played more than us here at Moses Mabhida Stadium in the Confederation Cup and the early stages of this tournament and they also won the Carling Knockout Cup last season here. So, they have that advantage. But we are Orlando Pirates and we play every match to win it,” said Ncikazi.
Barker went on to say said his players are champing at the bit at the opportunity of playing another cup final.
“There is massive excitement among the players and the fans, the MTN8 is a special trophy because it comes nice and early in the season. It’s a trophy that when we got promoted to the National First Division (NFD, I said to Lee Langeveldt this is the one.
“This is because if you compete in the tournament, it means you are doing well in the league and our good form in the league has allowed us to play in this tournament. I won it as a player back in 1995 and hopefully I can emulate that as a coach,” said Barker, reminding they are up against Pirates.
“Pirates are a team that is in good form, the work that coach Jose Riveiro and the rest of the technical team are doing is good to see. It is good for South African football to see a team like Pirates performing the way the are.
“It will be a difficult encounter but one we are relishing. There have been tight games between us and we came out of one of them. That gives us confidence that we may beat a formidable team like Pirates.”
Ncikazi praised Stellenbosch for the work they have done but added they are in it to win.
“It is two deserving teams that are playing the final, one cannot ignore the success at Stellenbosch with their development team, The have done well by winning two DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) titles, going overseas and winning the tournament there.
“They are promoting players at the rate that no other team is doing, they get normal players and turn them into superstars. Jayden Adams is one example, I think he was the first player to be promoted from their youth structures and I think he has over 100 appearances.
“We are facing a formidable team but we are Orlando Pirates and we are going to give it our best shot. We go into every match with one of goal of winning. We are in it to win it.”
