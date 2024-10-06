Bulls coach Jake White to use Bok star Canan Moodie at centre this season

“The one thing we have seen with the Springboks, and it is not something we are trying to do because of that, is versatility is massive because of the combinations you can put on the field depending on who you can play and what type of conditions you are playing in.

“When he came into the dressing room [after the Ulster game] I said to him well done and this is really what I am looking for as a centre. Him and David Kriel are both quick ballplayers, they are tall, they can stand up in a tackle, they defend incredibly well and they are quick for inside backs.

“This is because they have played on the inside before. This is something I am going to settle on going forward but it is also injury-dependent and who we rotate. He is phenomenal and I have said this many times that its incredible for a guy of his age to be able to play 13, 14 and 15.

“Its an incredible skill and attribute to have in the country.”