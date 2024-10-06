“Fighting for the league, it goes without saying that. It's not about me talking here. We need to show [consistency] week in and week out, wherever we go and wherever we travel or whoever is coming to Orlando. So far it's something we managed to do.
“We've played league games with three wins, we're trying to be that team every week again because it's absolutely necessary for us as a club, as a team and for the league too. So our commitment is maximum in three [domestic] competitions.
“We didn't take the MTN8 lightly — in my eyes, in the group's eyes, it's an important trophy.
“Same with the Caf Champions League. We did everything to find ourselves in the group stages. In the league we're trying to find that consistency to be our best versions in [all] the games.
“So far we've covered three months of the season and we didn't sleep so much in these months. I think we did a good job.”
League the next target for Riveiro after making history with Pirates in MTN8
Despite Mabasa goal controversy, coach felt the Buccaneers deserved to lift the trophy in Durban
Sports reporter
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Winning the league is the next big target for Orlando Pirates after they made history by winning the MTN8 for third time in a row with their 3-1 victory over Stellenbosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
Bucs' win came with some controversy as referee Abongile Tom was accused by Stellies coach Steve Barker of committing an “indescribable” error by not ordering a retake of the set piece that led to Pirates' second goal by Tshegofatso Mabasa in the 91st minute. The set piece was taken metres ahead of where Patrick Maswanganyi was fouled
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro felt his team deserved the victory nonetheless.
Bucs fought back to 1-1 from Lehlohonolo Mojela's 12th-minute opener for Stellies with Monnapule Saleng's 43rd-minute equaliser. Mabasa's late strike was followed by another by Relebohile Mofokeng in the 96th.
“I thought we were ahead almost all the time even though we were chasing one goal in the early stages of the game,” said Riveiro, who has never lost a final in five he's steered Pirates to since his arrival in June 2022.
“I didn't have a feeling today for a minute that we were not going to make it, and it [the victory] happens in the last stages of the match.
“We have smart players up front and they managed to create a goal from nowhere. It's history for the club, not Riveiro. It's great for this group of players to come to the final and offer the level they did.”
At the start of the Spaniard's third season, Pirates have won two Nedbank Cups and three MTN8s, with last year's Carling Knockout the only other domestic cup they failed to win as it went to Stellies.
While Pirates have been dominant in the cup competitions, their attempts to chase the league have fallen way short of being near seven-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Bucs managed runners-up positions in their last two campaigns but by huge 16 and 23-point margins.
Riveiro was asked after Saturday's triumph if winning the Betway Premiership will be uppermost in their ambitions after achieving the treble in the MTN8. He said he's already seen improvement in his team that can make them challenge Sundowns better for the league this season.
“We're trying,” he said. “Like, I said already few weeks ago, I think we're taking every game so seriously. We want to fight for the league too.
“We want to raise our level in that competition and we want to increase the level of the league itself, giving a proper competition to whichever contender who wants to fight for the league as well.
“Fighting for the league, it goes without saying that. It's not about me talking here. We need to show [consistency] week in and week out, wherever we go and wherever we travel or whoever is coming to Orlando. So far it's something we managed to do.
“We've played league games with three wins, we're trying to be that team every week again because it's absolutely necessary for us as a club, as a team and for the league too. So our commitment is maximum in three [domestic] competitions.
“We didn't take the MTN8 lightly — in my eyes, in the group's eyes, it's an important trophy.
“Same with the Caf Champions League. We did everything to find ourselves in the group stages. In the league we're trying to find that consistency to be our best versions in [all] the games.
“So far we've covered three months of the season and we didn't sleep so much in these months. I think we did a good job.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos