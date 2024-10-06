Sport

Proteas captain Bavuma out of third ODI v Ireland, doubt for Bangladesh

By Nick Said - 06 October 2024
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma.
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma.
Image: Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma will miss the third and final one-day international against Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Monday and is a doubt to lead the Test team on a two-match tour of Bangladesh that starts on October 21.

Bavuma sustained a soft tissue injury in his arm after diving for the crease while batting in South Africa’s 174-run victory in the second ODI on Friday, the same injury that kept him sidelined for a lengthy period two years ago.

Opener Reeza Hendricks will take his place in the squad for the final match in the series with South Africa holding an unassailable 2-0 lead. All-rounder Wiaan Mulder has returned home for personal reasons.

“Bavuma will return home with the rest of the squad on Tuesday and will consult a specialist. An update on the extent of his injury will be provided in due course,” Cricket South Africa said on Sunday.

Bavuma is a key part of the Test batting line-up and his absence for what is likely to be a challenging series in Bangladesh would be a blow to the side.

Reuters

Proteas can be ruthless, says centurion Tristan Stubbs

Proteas batter Tristan Stubbs believes they can be even more ruthless than they were in the first two ODIs against Ireland as they prepare for the ...
Sport
23 hours ago
subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Is there hope for changes to the NHI Act?
Bulls coach Jake White says he is not going to manage players for the ...