Dutch great and former Sundowns coach Neeskens dies aged 73

Dutch great and former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Johan Neeskens, considered one of the best midfielders of his generation, has died at the age of 73, the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) confirmed on Monday.

Neeskens fell ill while working with the KNVB's WorldCoaches project, for which he was an ambassador, in Algeria. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

He was hired by Sundowns' mining magnate owner Patrice Motsepe to coach the club from July 2011 to December 2012, without great success. Neeskens was also briefly a teammate of South African playing great Jomo Sono for the New York Cosmos in the short-lived North American Soccer League in the late 1970s.