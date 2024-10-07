Mbappé under fire for skipping France duty while fit to play for Real

France captain Kylian Mbappé is facing criticism in his home country for skipping Les Bleus' Nations League games against Israel and Belgium while being available to play for Real Madrid.

The forward picked up a muscle injury last month but made his return to the pitch in the Champions League last Wednesday.

France coach Didier Deschamps left Mbappé out of the squad he announced on Thursday, saying the 25-year-old lacked preparation, having played too few matches.

Mbappé started Real's La Liga game against Villarreal on Saturday.

“Either you're injured, and you don't play with your club and you're not called up in the national team,” former France international Maxime Bossis told French sports daily L'Equipe on Monday.