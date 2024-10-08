AmaZulu appoint Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi as joint coaches

The appointments were confirmed by AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu who expressed confidence in the pair's ability to lead the team through the challenges of the Betway Premiership.

“Their combined experience as both coaches and former professional players will be crucial in developing our younger talents and guiding our seasoned players in the task ahead,” said Zungu.

Zwane, a product of Jomo Cosmos, was a long-time winger at Chiefs where he played almost 200 matches between 2000 and 2010. Vilakazi was an attacker for Arrows from 2006 to 2014.

The duo replace Spaniard Pablo Franco Martin and his assistant Aitor Van Den Brule, who left AmaZulu last week after a poor start to the season where the club lost its opening three matches to Polokwane City, Chiefs and Marumo Gallants.