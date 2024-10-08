AmaZulu appoint Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi as joint coaches
AmaZulu have made a surprise move by appointing Arthur Zwane to work with Vusumuzi Vilakazi as co-coaches.
Zwane is no stranger to coaching in the DStv Premiership having been in charge of Kaizer Chiefs during an ill-fated reign in the 2022-23 season. He has been working in the junior structures at Naturena, where he also served before his head coaching stint and being Chiefs' assistant coach from 2021.
Vilakazi has coached Lamontville Golden Arrows, Chippa United and recently Richards Bay. He joined AmaZulu as head coach of their DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) team for this season in August.
Introducing our dynamic duo! 🫱🏾🫲🏿 Meet our new co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi. Together they will lead Usuthu to new heights! 🇿🇦🆙#ThatsPower#HebeUsuthu#UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/nd7IMYL1c4— AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) October 8, 2024
The appointments were confirmed by AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu who expressed confidence in the pair's ability to lead the team through the challenges of the Betway Premiership.
“Their combined experience as both coaches and former professional players will be crucial in developing our younger talents and guiding our seasoned players in the task ahead,” said Zungu.
Zwane, a product of Jomo Cosmos, was a long-time winger at Chiefs where he played almost 200 matches between 2000 and 2010. Vilakazi was an attacker for Arrows from 2006 to 2014.
The duo replace Spaniard Pablo Franco Martin and his assistant Aitor Van Den Brule, who left AmaZulu last week after a poor start to the season where the club lost its opening three matches to Polokwane City, Chiefs and Marumo Gallants.
