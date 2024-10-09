Iinyathi unable to contain Eastern Storm

The Eastern Cape Iinyathi will have left Buffalo Park on Wednesday wondering where their next win will come from.
The East London side slumped to yet another defeat, losing to the Eastern Storm by seven wickets in the CSA T20 Knockout fixture.
The next win will be their first because the Buffaloes have lost all five of their games in this campaign and even homeground advantage could not pull them through on Wednesday.
Defending a decent target of 165, the Iinyathi had Easterns reeling at 19 for three as they lost Kabelo Sekhukhune (5), Danie Rossouw (4) and Grant Thomson (5) and there was an air of confidence among those wearing the blue and black colours of Iinyathi in the stands.
That was at about 3pm.
An hour later, those smiles were gone as Easterns reached the target with two overs to spare.
As Easterns celebrated their fifth consecutive win, their head coach Geoffrey Toyana would no doubt have bought Dewan Marais and Chris Britz a cold beverage or two.
This is because they won the match for the side from Benoni with their unbeaten 146-run stand for the fifth wicket.
Marais was particularly impressive and finished with an unbeaten 87 runs off 51 balls while Britz made an unbeaten 48 off 43 balls.
Chad Classen picked up figures of 2/30 after claiming the wickets of Rossouw and Thomson who were caught behind by wicketkeeper Mncedisi Malika.
The other wicket for the home side was for Nico van Zyl who dismissed Sekhukhune, at backward point by Jade de Klerk.
Earlier, Marco Marais had chipped in the most runs for the Iinyathi. He helped them reach 163/3 with his 87 runs off 65 balls.
He and Malika shared a brilliant 99-run partnership which rescued Iinyathi’s slow start after being 51/1 in the eighth over after the dismissal of Nathan Roux, who was bowled out by Shaveer Khan for six from 20 balls.
Malika finished with an unbeaten 44 runs off 33 deliveries and helped Iinyathi to what seemed a decent score.
Andrew Rasemene was the other top bowler in the Storm’s wickets column after edging Christopher Gleaves to Rossouw behind for seven runs while Amaan Khan bowled the dangerous Marais.
Iinyathi’s last T20 game in the tournament will be against the Mpumalanga Rhinos on Saturday.
Iinyathi unable to contain Eastern Storm
Image: ALAN EASON
