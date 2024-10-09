Fit-again Petersen ready to challenge for Kaizer Chiefs’ No 1 jersey

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, who recently recovered from a finger injury, is raring to reclaim the No 1 jersey from newcomer Fiacre Ntwari.
Rwanda international Ntwari has started all Chiefs' opening three league fixtures, conceding four goals with no clean sheets. Petersen sustained his finger injury in August, a week before the start of the 2024-25 Betway Premiership.
“Competition is always good for me” the keeper said at the Carling Knockout launch and draw at the Galleria in Sandton, on Tuesday, where Chiefs were drawn to meet SuperSport United in the last 16.
“I love competition because if there's no competition, you tend to relax. I am back to full fitness now and looking forward to start competing for the No 1 spot.
“Fiacre has been doing well and for me, whoever plays has my backing 100%, because when I play I also expect that. I am looking forward to the season to fight for the No 1 spot and when I get the opportunity to play, I will grab it with both hands and contribute.”
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
The first round of the Knockout will played on the weekend of October 19- to 20.
Chiefs, after nine seasons without silverware, have shown signs of better quality and far better energy in their performances under new coach Nasreddine Nabi than last season's miserable campaign that saw them attain a worst Premiership finish of 10th.
Having not competed in the MTN8, the Knockout presents an early opportunity for Chiefs to challenge for silverware this campaign.
Amakhosi again face Matsatsantsa in the league in Polokwane on October 26.
“The goal for us is to compete for every trophy that's up for grabs. A lot of people say it's still too early [to win something] with coach Nabi, but a team of Chiefs' calibre should be competing.
“I think the players are now in a mental state where they want to compete for all the trophies.”
Petersen lauded Nabi and his technical panel for bringing “stability” at Chiefs. The 59-year-old Tunisia joined Chiefs in the off-season and has steered them to two league victories and a fighting 2-1 defeat to seven-time successive league champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
Amakhosi showed flashes of brilliance in all those games and their supporters have high expectations for what can be produced once Nabi has had some time in charge.
“The first three games we've played, you could see a different team, different style of play and a more stable team,” Petersen said.
“That stability is important and it's one of the things the new technical team has brought in. From here, we can only get better.”
