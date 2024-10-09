Magesi’s Chipezeze happy to be back in PSL after time in the wilderness

For the past two years, Magesi goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze has been a forgotten man in South African football but he is happy to be back in the big time.

Chipezeze, 34, helped to promote the Limpopo-based side to the Betway Premiership from the Motsepe Championship where he has been playing in relative obscurity.

The Zimbabwean made his name with his acrobatic goalkeeping and theatrical rolling to the ground to waste time in his two seasons at Baroka FC, before their relegation at the end of the 2021-22 season.

He has featured in two of promoted Magesi’s first four league matches in the top flight (two defeats, a win and a draw) and wants to cement a place in coach Clinton Larsen’s starting line-up as they navigate their way in their maiden campaign in the paid ranks.

“It is exciting [to be back in the PSL] but it came with its own challenges along the way,” the Zimbabwean said after Magesi were drawn with Orlando Pirates in the last 16 of the Carling Knockout on Tuesday.