Magesi’s Chipezeze happy to be back in PSL after time in the wilderness
For the past two years, Magesi goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze has been a forgotten man in South African football but he is happy to be back in the big time.
Chipezeze, 34, helped to promote the Limpopo-based side to the Betway Premiership from the Motsepe Championship where he has been playing in relative obscurity.
The Zimbabwean made his name with his acrobatic goalkeeping and theatrical rolling to the ground to waste time in his two seasons at Baroka FC, before their relegation at the end of the 2021-22 season.
He has featured in two of promoted Magesi’s first four league matches in the top flight (two defeats, a win and a draw) and wants to cement a place in coach Clinton Larsen’s starting line-up as they navigate their way in their maiden campaign in the paid ranks.
“It is exciting [to be back in the PSL] but it came with its own challenges along the way,” the Zimbabwean said after Magesi were drawn with Orlando Pirates in the last 16 of the Carling Knockout on Tuesday.
Magesi goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze is excited to be back in the PSL. pic.twitter.com/72R5NI2GFh— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 9, 2024
“As a footballer, you go through phases where things don’t go well for you. But when time arrives to make a stamp and move again, you must be ready to grab the opportunity.
“It has been good for the past two seasons for me and Magesi in the NFD [[National First Division, or Motsepe Foundation Championship], which is not an easy league. But it has helped me grow as a person and footballer.
“I have learnt not everything will go your way all the time. Sometimes things might go south but the most important thing is for you to bounce back when opportunities present themselves. So it is special for me to be back in the PSL.”
Visiting Pirates at Orlando Stadium for the Carling Knockout is a daunting prosect. Magesi will be firm underdogs, a status they will carry through the league season too as league newbies.
“We are inspired that a team like Stellenbosch went all the way to win the tournament last season and in the back of our minds we know we can also do it. At the same time you can’t win by just talking, you need work for it.
“We just have to go out there and put in the hard work because that’s the most important thing. If you put in the work in your preparation and on the day of the match, results will take care of themselves.
“Everyone is playing to win, we can’t go out there playing to lose. We want to win and entertain the Magesi fans who would have travelled all the way from Polokwane to come and witness us play.
“Meeting Pirates is a motivation on its own because everyone wants to play against a big team like them. We are excited as a football club and looking forward to the match.”
An integral part of Magesi’s effort to survive their first season in the top flight is the guidance of experienced coach Larsen. Chipezeze said the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana midfielder, a key player for Manning Rangers when they won the inaugural PSL title in 1996-97, is a good coach to work with.
“This is going to be his third year with us. He is a good guy. Sometimes he demands a lot but that’s part of the job. If a coach is not demanding, then you won’t improve as an individual or as a team.”