‘King of Clay’ Rafa Nadal to end stellar career after injury-hit spell

Rafa Nadal will call time on his illustrious but injury-plagued career after next month's Davis Cup Finals, the 22-times Grand Slam champion announced on Thursday, as one of the greatest players in the sport prepares for an emotional farewell.

Nadal, who won a record 14 French Open titles, had said previously he expected to retire this year after a hip injury that required surgery limited his appearances in 2023.

The 38-year-old was a surprise selection for the Nov. 19-24 Davis Cup Final 8 in Malaga, after last competing at the Paris Olympics in July and subsequently missing the US Open and Laver Cup over fitness concerns.

“I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis,” Nadal said in a video posted on social media.

“The reality is it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don't think I have been able to play without limitations.

“It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make, but in this life, everything has a beginning and an end, and I think it's the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined,” added the former world number one.