Bafana coach Broos set to start Mokoena and Mudau against Congo
‘It is not a question that I will follow what has happened at their club’, coach says on sidelined Sundowns duo
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is expected to show faith in pivotal midfielder Teboho Mokoena and defender Khuliso Mudau in the crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Congo at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday (7pm).
Mokoena and Mudau, both huge players for Bafana as they won the bronze medal at this year's Nations Cup in Ivory Coast, have found themselves sidelined at Mamelodi Sundowns in the past six weeks.
Mokoena has missed all Downs' matches since his appearances in both legs of the Brazilians' poor 2-0 aggregate MTN8 semifinal defeat against Stellenbosch FC at the beginning of last month. Mudau has played less than 15 minutes in that time.
Their lack of game time has left questions about their match fitness, but all indications are Broos is going to start the crucial Afcon qualifier with them as they are key members of the national team.
“For me they are still Teboho and Khuliso of four months ago,” Broos said in his prematch press conference on Thursday.
“This [the duo not playing at Downs] is a club matter even though we are involved in it because they are Bafana Bafana players. I have to accept what the coach [Manqoba Mngqithi] did, but I don’t understand it.
“I am the coach of the national team and the only thing I can say is I have accepted the decision of the club but I don’t have to agree with it. I can’t understand why players like Khuliso and Teboho, who are key players at their club and the national team, suddenly are not on the bench.
“I hear Teboho was on the bench in a friendly match last Tuesday when Sundowns played against SuperSport United. Someone has to explain to me what has happened, but for me it is not a question that I will follow what has happened at their club.”
However, Broos has warned Mudau and Mokoena will have to start playing regularly again to be considered for the national team in coming matches, such as the national team's final two 2025 Afcon qualifiers away against Uganda and at home to South Sudan next month.
“Teboho and Khuliso are key players and they will stay key players, but again if that situation goes on, maybe one day they will not be ready to do to good performances for Bafana Bafana. There is time to take decisions but for the moment I am not even thinking about it.”
Broos explained the importance of winning all the six points on offer against Congo. Bafana meet the Congolese in the return match in Brazzaville on Tuesday (6pm).
“The goal we need to achieve from all the players and staff is six points from Congo to try to avoid the stressing moment where we might need to get some points in Uganda, which will be the worst case scenario.
“We have to try to avoid that by all costs. If we take four or six points from Congo, we will qualify if we win at home against South Sudan. If we can’t win against South Sudan at home, then we don’t deserve to go to Afcon.”
Bafana needed last-gasp goals in both matches — both by Orlando Pirates' Thalente Mbatha, who is injured for the Congo clashes — to salvage a 2-2 home draw against Uganda and 3-2 win away against South Sudan in their first two 2025 Afcon qualifiers last month.
South Africa and Uganda lead Group K on four points and four more points for Bafana against the Congolese would see them with one foot in the next Nations Cup. The top two teams from each group qualify.
