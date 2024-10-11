Bafana roar — Afcon bronze medallists flex muscle and put Congo to sword

Teboho Mokoena chose the perfect platform to make a mockery of his continued controversial absence from Mamelodi Sundowns.

‘Tebza’, who had not played competitively in five consecutive matches for the Brazilians, scored a first half brace to put a fired-up Bafana Bafana on a path to a dominant 5-0 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying thrashing of Congo in Gqeberha on Friday night.

Mokoena's breakthrough openers in the 12th and 27th minutes were followed by a procession of goals from Bathusi Aubaas (37th), Lyle Foster (52nd) and substitute Iqraam Rayners (78th), with Bafana missing some chances in front of open goals that could have resulted in an even bigger scoreline.

The controlled victory, that unfolded in front of a bouncing and near capacity crowd, has taken South Africa to seven points in Group K after three matches and a came as a giant step towards Afcon in Morocco next year.