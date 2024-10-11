England thump Pakistan, become only team to win by innings after conceding 500

England, riding on the sublime batting of Harry Brook and Joe Root, became the first team to win a Test by an innings after conceding more than 500 runs in the first stanza, sealing the victory early on the fifth day of the series opener on Friday.

After a record-breaking day in which the duo helped England post a colossal 823-7 before the bowlers ran through Pakistan's top order, the tourists completed an extraordinary innings and 47-run victory well before lunch.

With Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed not batting due to illness, England reduced the hosts to 220-9 after some early resistance as Jack Leach bagged the three wickets needed and sparked huge celebrations among a small but vocal group of travelling fans.

While the bowlers completed the job, it was a stupendous batting effort that set up the win after man-of-the-match Brook scored 317 and Root made 262 in a partnership that ground the hosts to dust.