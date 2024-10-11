“I’m so blessed to have the opportunity to play cricket again. Like my sobriety, I take my cricket one day at a time,” she said on Friday.
Jafta’s inspiring journey will be cause for celebration as Proteas chase semi spot
Cricket success could only be achieved through a life altering-decision to check herself into rehab in 2022
Image: Francois Nel/Gallo Images
For Sinalo Jafta, Saturday’s World Cup match against Bangladesh is about more than bats, balls, runs and catches.
It’s an opportunity, Jafta explained, to celebrate both a cricket achievement and one that could only be achieved through a life altering-decision she made in October 2022. She checked herself into rehab for alcoholism.
She’s been sober ever since. On Saturday, she will play in her 50th T20 International.
“It’s a special day both personally and in my cricket life,” said the 29-year-old.
“If I look back, at some point I thought I’d lost my career and to walk out in a World Cup game, potentially my 50th game, no-one would have predicted that.”
“I’m so blessed to have the opportunity to play cricket again. Like my sobriety, I take my cricket one day at a time,” she said on Friday.
Jafta, speaks with great clarity about her difficult past. From nearly quitting sport, now she is cajoling teammates, sharing laughs and tips with bowlers and helping them set the right fields.
She’s embraced that responsibility with enthusiasm and played a vital role in aiding South Africa to their runners-up finish at the last World Cup, and this year putting them on the cusp of the semifinals.
Though Bangladesh have struggled in the tournament, only beating first-time qualifiers Scotland so far, the Proteas will be keenly aware of the threat they pose.
South Africa have lost only two of the 14 T20 Internationals they have played against Bangladesh, but the second of those was quite recent — in Benoni last December — so even a hint of complacency should be absent.
The ruthless dispatching of Scotland on Wednesday showed South Africa understand the magnitude of what is at stake and much like that display, they won’t just want to win on Saturday, but do so by a substantial margin.
That would create a buffer over the West Indies who face England in the last group match on Tuesday, and put the pressure on Hayley Matthews’ team.
“We know what’s at stake. We want to continue to be really aggressive so that means being positive in our approach,” said Jafta.
The Proteas dropped to second in Group B after the West Indies demolished Bangladesh on Wednesday, so will be aware of ensuring a boost to their net run rate on Saturday.
“Our coaches have said they will worry about the run rate. We need to take care of what we do on the field. If we play a positive brand, everything will take care of itself. If we put too much emphasis on (the net run rate), there’s the potential for a lot of mistakes to happen.”
