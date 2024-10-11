Lions load bench, Gelant set for first start of the season for Stormers

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson is bracing himself for a tough challenge. “We know how tough it is to win in Edinburgh, so it will take a big effort to back up our win in Italy last week,” he said.
“There are still a number of areas we would like to improve in, so this is a good opportunity for us to continue the upward trajectory in our game.”
Teams
Lions team to play the Dragons: Quan Horn; Rabz Maxwane, Erich Cronje, Rynhardt Jonker, Edwill van der Merwe; Nico Steyn, Morne van den Berg; Francke Horn (captain), Jarod Cairns, JC Pretorius; Darrien Liebenberg, Reinhard Nothnagel; Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Franco Marais, Juan Schoeman. Substitutes: PJ Botha, Heiko Pohlmann, Conraad van Vuuren, Ruben Schoeman, Renzo du Plessis; Sanele Nohamba, Marius Louw, Henko van Wyk.
Sharks team to play Benetton: Jordan Hendrikse; Eduan Keyter. Jurenzo Julius, André Esterhuizen, Ethan Hooker; Siya Masuku, Jaden Hendrikse; Phepsi Buthelezi, Vincent Tshituka (captain), James Venter; Gerbrandt Grobler, Jason Jenkins; Ruan Dreyer, Fez Mbatha, Trevor Nyakane. Substitutes: Dylan Richardson, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Hanro Jacobs,Corne Rahl, Emmanuel Tshituka; Bradley Davids, Lionel Cronje, Francois Venter.
Bulls team to play Ospreys: Willie le Roux; Sebastian de Klerk, Canan Moodie, David Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Boeta Chamberlain, Embrose Papier; Elrigh Louw, Reinhardt Ludwig, Marcell Coetzee (captain); Ruan Nortje, Ruan Vermaak; Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp. Substitutes: Akker van der Merwe, Alulutho Tshakweni, Francois Klopper, Cobus Wiese, Cameron Hanekom; Keagan Johannes, Stedman Gans, Aphiwe Dyantyi.
Stormers team to play Edinburgh: Warrick Gelant; Angelo Davids, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis (captain); Leolin Zas; Damian Willemse, Paul de Wet; Keke Morabe, Ben-Jason Dixon, Dave Ewers; Ruben van Heerden, JD Schickerling; Neethling Fouche, Andre-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris. Substitutes: JJ Kotze, Sti Sithole, Sazi Sandi, Adre Smith, Marcel Theunissen, Willie Engelbrecht; Stefan Ungerer, Wandisile Simelane.
Lions load bench, Gelant set for first start of the season for Stormers
In what many will consider a bold move for the Joburg team, Nico Steyn is set to play flyhalf
Sports reporter
Image: Cole Cruickshank
The Lions have loaded their bench for Sunday's United Rugby Championship clash against the Dragons at Rodney Parade in Newport.
They have the reassuring presence of backliners Sanele Nohamba, Marius Louw and Henko van Wyk, as well as forwards Ruben Schoeman, Renzo du Plessis and PJ Botha on the bench in a match-day 23 that shows two changes from the one that drubbed Edinburgh last weekend.
In what many will consider a bold move, Nico Steyn is set to play flyhalf — with Morne van den Berg the preferred scrumhalf. Steyn, who is primarily a scrumhalf, dabbled at first receiver in the Currie Cup.
Upfront, tighthead prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye will celebrate his 50th appearance for the franchise.
The Lions travelled to Wales in buoyant mood. They are unbeaten against the Dragons in five matches and they made a near perfect start to this year's competition.
“We are happy with where we are as a group,” said assistant coach Barend Pieterse. “It’s always a nice feeling coming on tour with 10 points in the bag. We will, however, need to maintain that momentum as we believe we can become a championship team.”
The Lions will also face Zebre and Leinster on their three-match tour and they have a real opportunity for a rich log point harvest on their travels.
“This is the tour we believe we can collect our points to make it easier towards the end of the season without relying on other teams to get us into a playoff position,” said Pieterse about the potential that awaits them in the UK, Italy and Ireland.
The Sharks have also made a few rotational amendments to their side to play Benetton in Treviso on Saturday. They have retained their backline but upfront Trevor Nyakane, Fez Mbatha and Phepsi Buthelezi are under orders from the start.
The Bulls, meanwhile, have made three changes in their starting team and one to the bench for their clash against the Ospreys in Swansea on Saturday.
Springbok Elrigh Louw moves from flank to No 8, with Cameron Hanekom dropping to the bench. Reinhardt Ludwig and Marcell Coetzee are the other back-row starters. In the second row, Ruan Vermaak takes over from Cobus Wiese at lock, while Alulutho Tshakweni comes onto the bench.
The Stormers have shaken things up with six changes to their starting team to play Edinburgh on Saturday. Warrick Gelant makes his first start of the season, Damian Willemse moves to flyhalf, while Angelo Davids is on the right wing.
Dave Ewers will be at open-side flank, while in front row hooker Andre-Hugo Venter and prop Brok Harris start, having been substitutes last week.
JJ Kotze, Willie Engelbrecht and Wandisile Simelane are set to make their first appearance of the season from the replacements bench.
Stormers director of rugby John Dobson is bracing himself for a tough challenge. “We know how tough it is to win in Edinburgh, so it will take a big effort to back up our win in Italy last week,” he said.
“There are still a number of areas we would like to improve in, so this is a good opportunity for us to continue the upward trajectory in our game.”
Teams
Lions team to play the Dragons: Quan Horn; Rabz Maxwane, Erich Cronje, Rynhardt Jonker, Edwill van der Merwe; Nico Steyn, Morne van den Berg; Francke Horn (captain), Jarod Cairns, JC Pretorius; Darrien Liebenberg, Reinhard Nothnagel; Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Franco Marais, Juan Schoeman. Substitutes: PJ Botha, Heiko Pohlmann, Conraad van Vuuren, Ruben Schoeman, Renzo du Plessis; Sanele Nohamba, Marius Louw, Henko van Wyk.
Sharks team to play Benetton: Jordan Hendrikse; Eduan Keyter. Jurenzo Julius, André Esterhuizen, Ethan Hooker; Siya Masuku, Jaden Hendrikse; Phepsi Buthelezi, Vincent Tshituka (captain), James Venter; Gerbrandt Grobler, Jason Jenkins; Ruan Dreyer, Fez Mbatha, Trevor Nyakane. Substitutes: Dylan Richardson, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Hanro Jacobs,Corne Rahl, Emmanuel Tshituka; Bradley Davids, Lionel Cronje, Francois Venter.
Bulls team to play Ospreys: Willie le Roux; Sebastian de Klerk, Canan Moodie, David Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Boeta Chamberlain, Embrose Papier; Elrigh Louw, Reinhardt Ludwig, Marcell Coetzee (captain); Ruan Nortje, Ruan Vermaak; Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp. Substitutes: Akker van der Merwe, Alulutho Tshakweni, Francois Klopper, Cobus Wiese, Cameron Hanekom; Keagan Johannes, Stedman Gans, Aphiwe Dyantyi.
Stormers team to play Edinburgh: Warrick Gelant; Angelo Davids, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis (captain); Leolin Zas; Damian Willemse, Paul de Wet; Keke Morabe, Ben-Jason Dixon, Dave Ewers; Ruben van Heerden, JD Schickerling; Neethling Fouche, Andre-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris. Substitutes: JJ Kotze, Sti Sithole, Sazi Sandi, Adre Smith, Marcel Theunissen, Willie Engelbrecht; Stefan Ungerer, Wandisile Simelane.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos