POLL | How do you think Bafana will play against Congo?

Bafana Bafana meet Congo at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday (7pm) in a crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier.
In the previous Afcon, coach Hugo Broos’ team made history by reaching the semifinals for the first time in 24 years. The team earned a bronze medal after beating Democratic Republic of Congo on penalties in the third-place playoff in Ivory Coast in February.
The South African team face Congo in Gqeberha and again in Brazzaville on Tuesday. Last month's matches saw Bafana draw 2-2 at home against Uganda and win 3-2 away against South Sudan.
The Congolese had travel issues and arrived late on Thursday evening, though they did manage a training session.
South Africa and Uganda lead group K on four points each and four more points for Bafana against the Congolese would see them with one foot in the next Nations Cup. Congo are on two points after last month's 1-0 home win against South Sudan and a 2-0 defeat away against Uganda.
Bafana's last two matches are away against Uganda and at home to South Sudan next month.
The top two teams from each group qualify for the next Nations Cup in Morocco which stretches across December 2025 and January 2026.
Image: Richard Huggard
