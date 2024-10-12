“I know Teboho for two years already. If I am not mistaken, he had his first selection when I became the coach. The progression that he has made in the past two years is enormous, he has become a very good player,” said Broos after the match.
Bafana coach Broos feels vindicated for showing faith in Mudau and Mokoena
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said he felt vindicated for showing faith in the Mamelodi Sundowns duo of defender Khuliso Mudau and midfielder Teboho Mokoena.
Broos started the match with Mudau and Mokoena, who had not played enough competitive football for the Brazilians recently, for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Congo.
The duo responded with stunning performances with Mudau at his usual breathtaking best at right-back while Mokoena scored a brace that laid the foundation for their 5-0 win over Congo at the packed and raucous Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday.
Going into this match, Mudau had played less than 15 minutes during Sundowns’ past five matches while Mokoena was frozen out, and Broos said they were perhaps motivated by a desire to prove Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi wrong.
“I know Teboho for two years already. If I am not mistaken, he had his first selection when I became the coach. The progression that he has made in the past two years is enormous, he has become a very good player,” said Broos after the match.
“Maybe today he was motivated to show to his Sundowns coach that it was not right to put him on the bench or not to select him. This is what I like, no words or talking, just the performance on the field.”
Broos reiterated it remains Mngqithi’s decision how he uses his players at Sundowns but does not agree with him when it comes to Mudau and Mokoena.
“What I said to you a few days ago was that I respect and accept the decision of the Sundowns coach [Mngqithi] but I don’t agree with it. I think today it showed the reason I can’t agree why he [Mokoena] is not playing for Sundowns. But, it's OK, this is not our problem.
“Also for Khuliso, I put all my confidence in these players because I know how good and important they are for the team.”
Broos said the situation might be unsustainable if Mudau and Mokoena continued to see little action for Sundowns.
“I just pray to God that maybe at Sundowns they change their minds and the guys get opportunities to play again. This is because if this situation stays the same, I will have to take decisions that I don’t like to make in the long term. Let’s hope it doesn't get to that point.”
Looking back at the match, Broos said it was near perfect.
“I don’t think there is something to complain about. We played quick, we scored five goals, set pieces were OK, the way we shot the ball and took positions in front of the goal during the set pieces was very good.
“If I am severe with my group, I can say at the end of the game we gave Congo too many opportunities to score but we could count on one of the best goalkeepers at the moment. Ronwen [Williams] did the job and we delivered a performance that was nearly perfect.”
