Premiership club Royal AM's participation in the 2024-25 DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) reserve league has been halted, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) says.
The PSL said in a statement on Friday evening the KwaZulu-Natal club, owned by business-person Shauwn Mkhize, has been unable to put out a team in the under-23 DDC for reasons related to a Fifa transfer ban.
“Royal AM has been unable to field a team in the 2024-25 DStv Diski Challenge competition due to a Fifa registration ban,” the PSL statement read.
Royal AM unable to field Diski team, participation halted by PSL
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
“After reviewing the facts and representations presented by the club this week, the PSL executive committee has resolved to halt Royal AM's participation in the 2024-25 DStv Diski Challenge competition.”
Royal AM have two Fifa bans related to contractual issues with Serbian striker Samir Nurković and Brazilian defender Ricardo Nascimento.
This after the Pietermaritzburg-based side failed to settle a payment of R12m to Nurković and were handed another three-window transfer ban in the Nascimento matter.
