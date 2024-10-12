United Benetton down off colour Sharks

Ponderous and predictable the Sharks came up well short as Benetton recorded a famous win over the ambitious South African franchise on Saturday.

The Italians who won 38-10 grew in stature in their United Rugby Championship clash in Treviso, beating down the visitors' challenge with a composed display in which they were not just more assertive, but alert.

When journeyman fullback Rhyno Smith carved his former teammates' defence wide open for Benetton's bonus point try in the 69th minute, the gap in class between the sides on the day was graphically illustrated.

Slick handling between backs and forwards helped set up Smith who straightened the line before stepping right and setting sail for the tryline.

While a few adroit passes saw the undoing of the Sharks on that occasion, the tourists often found themselves banging bluntly on the Benetton door. It only opened briefly and when it did it was in the last act of the game when the home side was reduced to 14 players.

The hosts came into the game seeking their first win of the campaign following two defeats and an agonising home draw against the Scarlets. They were more urgent and precise and they proved more than a match for the Sharks' upfront.