With the success of the SA boxing team in Japan hanging by a thread after the crushing loss of Sivenathi Nontshinga, attention has shifted to his stablemate Phumelela Cafu to fulfil a piece of history on Monday.
Cafu takes on Japanese Kosei Tanaka for the WBO junior-bantamweight title at Ariake Arena, Koto-Ku in Tokyo just two days after Nontshinga surrendered his IBF junior-flyweight belt to Masamichi Yabuki at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname Saturday.
Bidding to turn the historic trip to Japan into success, Nontshinga came up short in the worst possible way when he was bludgeoned to the canvas three times before being rescued by American referee Mark Calo-oy in the ninth round.
The bout, his first in the Land of the Rising Sun, did not start well for the East London boxer as he seemed unsure whether to press the action or use his boxing skills.
This gave Yabuki an opportunity to pull away on the scores as he virtually controlled action with a jab followed by a sneaky right.
Having obviously felt the power of the Japanese, Nontshinga was hesitant to let his hands go until the middle rounds.
His chief trainer, Colin Nathan, confirmed his charge’s work rate left much to be desired probably because of being wary of Yabuki’s power.
“Yabuki surprised us with how he invested in his jab and that made Sive hesitant to do anything,” he said.
Nontshinga tried to rally back down the stretch and shaded some rounds before Yabuki figured him out and attacked him with a salvo before Nontshinga could duck out of harm’s way.
The strategy saw Yabuki landing three big shots which dropped Nontshinga, swivelling him as he fell in the eighth round.
Cafu left to keep Japanese dream alive after Nontshinga loss
Success of trip now rest on fight against Kosei Tanaka on Monday
Image: SUPPLIED
With the success of the SA boxing team in Japan hanging by a thread after the crushing loss of Sivenathi Nontshinga, attention has shifted to his stablemate Phumelela Cafu to fulfil a piece of history on Monday.
Cafu takes on Japanese Kosei Tanaka for the WBO junior-bantamweight title at Ariake Arena, Koto-Ku in Tokyo just two days after Nontshinga surrendered his IBF junior-flyweight belt to Masamichi Yabuki at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname Saturday.
Bidding to turn the historic trip to Japan into success, Nontshinga came up short in the worst possible way when he was bludgeoned to the canvas three times before being rescued by American referee Mark Calo-oy in the ninth round.
The bout, his first in the Land of the Rising Sun, did not start well for the East London boxer as he seemed unsure whether to press the action or use his boxing skills.
This gave Yabuki an opportunity to pull away on the scores as he virtually controlled action with a jab followed by a sneaky right.
Having obviously felt the power of the Japanese, Nontshinga was hesitant to let his hands go until the middle rounds.
His chief trainer, Colin Nathan, confirmed his charge’s work rate left much to be desired probably because of being wary of Yabuki’s power.
“Yabuki surprised us with how he invested in his jab and that made Sive hesitant to do anything,” he said.
Nontshinga tried to rally back down the stretch and shaded some rounds before Yabuki figured him out and attacked him with a salvo before Nontshinga could duck out of harm’s way.
The strategy saw Yabuki landing three big shots which dropped Nontshinga, swivelling him as he fell in the eighth round.
Image: SUPPLIED
He looked badly hurt though he managed to make it to his feet.
Nathan commended him for getting up from the knock-down, saying it reflected his bravery.
Before Yabuki could go for the kill, the bell ended the round.
However, Nontshinga needed more than a minute’s rest to recover from the knock-down and appeared to have done just that at the start of round nine as he took the fight to his foe.
But Yabuki was not to be fooled by Nontshinga’s recovery pretence as he bided his time before again cracking with his right hand.
Nontshinga retreated towards the ropes with the Japanese letting loose big shots dropping him again.
The fight should have been stopped right there but again Nontshinga rose on unsteady legs and went back to the firing line.
Yabuki lashed out with a barrage, sending the visibly vanquished visitor to the deck, forcing the referee to wave it out.
Sivenathi Nontshinga loses IBF junior-flyweight fight in Japan
Nontshinga admitted Yabuki was better on the night but promised to get back stronger.
“If I could look for positives here it is that it will give me a chance to become a three-time world champion because I am going to use this as a learning curve,” he said.
“I’m still young at 25 and with my strong team behind we will run this back.”
Nathan, who together with cutman Bernie Pailman took a train to Tokyo to join Cafu, said the mission to Japan was not over as yet.
“It is Cafu’s turn and we will win that one,” he said.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos