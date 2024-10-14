Sport

Burkina Faso first team to book place at 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals

By Nick Said - 14 October 2024
Bertrand Traore celebrates a goal for Burkina Faso with teammates in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win against Burundi at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Sunday.
Image: Mohamed Aly/BackpagePix

Burkina Faso became the first team to qualify for the 2025 African Cup of Nations finals, joining hosts Morocco in the 24-team tournament with a 2-0 win in Burundi on Sunday.

A goal from Mohamed Konate and Bertrand Traore's penalty, took the Burkinabe to 10 points from four games in group L and ensured they will not finish outside the top two.

Senegal are in second place with seven points from three matches and will also qualify if they win away to Malawi on Tuesday. Burundi have three points from four games and Malawi none from three.

The top two in the 12 qualification pools advance to the finals that will be played from December 21 next year to January 18 2026, bar Morocco's Group B where one other team will qualify.

Gabon, Central African Republic and Lesotho are the other teams in that section. 

Reuters

