Kaizer Chiefs' lack of striking depth came to the fore as they couldn't put away chances, specially the only experienced No 9 on their roster, Ranga Chivaviro, needing penalties to outwit Marumo Gallants in the Cufa Cup.
Bruce Bvuma saved two penalties from Mpho Chabatsane and Xola Mlambo to ensure Chiefs won 4-3 in the shootout at Free State Stadium on Sunday.
But Amakhosi had so many chances, which they squandered, and could have won in normal time if they had that cutting edge up front. Instead, the tie finished 0-0 to be decided on penalties.
Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi used the game to try out new combinations like that of Inacio Miguel and Given Msimango at the heart of defence.
The game didn't live up to expectations as far as attendance was concerned, specially given how football-crazy the people of Bloemfontein have proven to be in the past.
The venue, packed to the rafters when Chiefs beat Marumo 2-1 in the Betway Premiership opener last month, wasn't even a quarter full.
Perhaps Marumo saying they were "unable to confirm their participation in this game due to a contractual dispute with the organiser" late on Saturday night played a role in the friendly attracting a paltry crowd.
On Sunday morning, Marumo released another statement, confirming the game was going to be played as initially planned. It's believed a dispute regarding Gallants' appearance fee was eventually resolved.
Bvuma the hero as wasteful Chiefs claim Cufa Cup
Marumo finally show up after uncertainty over friendly match
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images
The game was played in sweltering heat with the kick-off temperature hovering at 34°C, compelling two water breaks in the first half, where Chiefs were a bit superior.
Bvuma and centre-back Msimango were the only two players in the Chiefs starting XI who hadn't started any official game thus far this season.
Fiacre Ntwari and Rushwin Dortley are away on international duty with Rwanda and Bafana Bafana respectively, hence Bvuma and Msimango were given the rare nod. As Edson Castillo was also away with Venezuela on an international assignment, Samkelo Zwane started.
Conversely, Bahlabane Ba Ntwa had several fringe players in their starting XI with Masindi Nemtajela and Edson Khumalo among those who rarely started.
Chiefs were forced into an early sub when Christian Saile pulled his hamstring unchallenged. Mfundo Vilakazi replaced him in the 32nd minute. Chiefs created three clear chances in the first half, but Wandile Duba, Chivaviro and Mduduzi Shabalala couldn't bury any of them.
Chivaviro also wasted a few half chances in the second half until he was substituted for Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, who Nabi hadn't used in any official game before, early in the second stanza. Bvuma made a splendid save in the 20th minute when he used his legs to save Siyabulela Shai's effort in a 1v1 situation.
