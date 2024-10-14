Lyle Foster withdraws from Bafana for second match against Congo

Lyle Foster has withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad for their second 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match away against Congo on Tuesday.

The Burnley striker pulled up injured and had to be stretchered off, replaced by Iqraam Rayners in the 68th minute, of South Africa's rousing 5-0 thrashing of Congo at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday night.

The striker scored Bafana's fourth in the 52nd minute.

Coach Hugo Broos' South Africans meet Congo at Stade Alphonse Massamba-Débat in Brazzaville in Tuesday's return match (6pm).

“Lyle Foster has been withdrawn from the team to face Congo,” the South African Football Association (Safa) said on Monday evening.