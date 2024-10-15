Ranger leads East London group’s medal haul at World Champs in Egypt
SA biathle and triathle star Andrea Ranger scooped an impressive six gold medals to spearhead a “Border takes all medal heist” operation as the Buffalo City group came back with a total of 21 medals earned at the recent Biathlon and Triathlon World Championship in Egypt. ..
