ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont accused McKenzie of “trading” superfans for his own benefit.
Last year, R1.3m of taxpayers' money was spent to send superfans Mama Joy Chauke and Botha Msila to the Rugby World Cup in France.
However, McKenzie defended his trip.
“I attended six meetings in Paris before the start of the Olympics. I went to the athletic village to greet our athletes, I attended the opening ceremony and watched the hockey, gymnastic and [rugby] sevens game.
“I opened Ekhaya village and watched the rest of the Olympic Games on TV. What joyride?” McKenzie asked.
“I left the day the Olympics started, I went for government meetings with ministers of other countries. I didn’t attend the Olympics, only the opening, and I came back to work.
“I could have stayed but wanted to get to know my new portfolio. Stop lying to people.”
The ministry spent R27,892,000 for 146 athletes who represented the country.
McKenzie provided pictures of his trip to France:
'What joyride?': McKenzie defends R800k trip to Paris Olympics
'I attended six meetings in Paris before the start of the Olympics'
Journalist
Image: Gayton McKenzie
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has defended his more than R800,000 trip to the 2024 Paris Olympics, saying it was not a “joyride”.
TimesLIVE reported last week taxpayers paid R804,597 for McKenzie's trip to France.
This included R215,976 for flights, R113,271 for accommodation and R454,005 for ground transport.
The budget approved for officials to attend the Olympics was R1,805,355.
This sparked criticism, given McKenzie's “tough talk” on department spending at the beginning of his tenure in which he promised he would focus on arts and sports people.
He cancelled superfan travels shortly after taking office in July, citing the need to cut costs.
ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont accused McKenzie of “trading” superfans for his own benefit.
Last year, R1.3m of taxpayers' money was spent to send superfans Mama Joy Chauke and Botha Msila to the Rugby World Cup in France.
However, McKenzie defended his trip.
“I attended six meetings in Paris before the start of the Olympics. I went to the athletic village to greet our athletes, I attended the opening ceremony and watched the hockey, gymnastic and [rugby] sevens game.
“I opened Ekhaya village and watched the rest of the Olympic Games on TV. What joyride?” McKenzie asked.
“I left the day the Olympics started, I went for government meetings with ministers of other countries. I didn’t attend the Olympics, only the opening, and I came back to work.
“I could have stayed but wanted to get to know my new portfolio. Stop lying to people.”
The ministry spent R27,892,000 for 146 athletes who represented the country.
McKenzie provided pictures of his trip to France:
Image: Gayton McKenzie
Image: Gayton McKenzie
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos