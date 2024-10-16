Sport

All Blacks to open 2026 tour in Eastern Cape — McKenzie

Clash to be hosted at Gqeberha stadium, minister reveals at sport awards

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 16 October 2024

The first match of the “The Greatest Rugby Rivalry” tour of SA by New Zealand in 2026 will be at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, according to sports minister Gayton McKenzie...

