At Themba Zwane’s age Achilles injury ‘going to be a big issue’: sports doctor
Bafana and Sundowns midfield fulcrum will would undergo scans at a clinic in Brazzaville on Wednesday, says Safa
Sports reporter
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
In the worst-case scenario, injured Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane will be out of action for up to six months, according to sports physician Dr Ntlopi Mogoru.
Zwane, 35, was in good nick during Bafana’s 1-1 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo in Brazzaville on Tuesday night before he was stretched off the field after 40 minutes with an Achilles injury.
Mogoru, who has worked extensively in football as team doctor for Bafana, Sundowns, SuperSport United and Platinum Stars, said Zwane’s duration on the sidelines depended on the grade of Achilles injury.
“They need to grade it, and that means they must establish its severity,” he said.
“I don’t know if he’s had this type of injury before but with his age it is going to be a big issue. If it is a grade one or two, he may need to rest for the next six weeks to two months.”
Mogoru said if the tendon is completely torn, Zwane will need an operation and that will see him out of action for months. At such an advanced age, that could be a difficult period out of action to come back from for a player whose experience and creative vision have been crucial for club and country.
“Anything up to grade four will need an operation because they must stitch the tendon to facilitate the healing process. There you are looking at up to four to six months, including rehabilitation. If its grade one or two, it will be six weeks to two months because they will need to rest the leg for a particular period in the moon boot to keep the fibres together.
“After the moon boot, he will get sauna while doing upper body exercises and if they are happy with his progress, he must start jogging and running slowly to build up. That is two months minimum. If it needs an operation, he is going to be out for three to four months.
“It is a serious injury because the tendon supports the ankle from behind and if it goes off it is a serious problem. If it is a complete tear, we are looking at about four to six months and that is the worst-case scenario.”
Team management said Zwane would undergo scans at Clinique Médicale SECUREX in Brazzaville on Wednesday afternoon to ascertain the extent of the injury before the team returns home. “Our chief medical officer at the South African Football Association, Dr Thulani Ngwenya, has been in communication with Sundowns, and has kept their medical team appraised every step of the way,” the association said.
“Upon arrival in South Africa, all the necessary processes will be made available for Themba.”
Zwane will miss Bafana’s final qualifiers against Uganda away and South Sudan at home next month and most of Sundowns’ matches in the Betway Premiership, Champions League and Carling Knockout in the coming months.
